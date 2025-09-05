 Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar Faces Backlash Over Alleged Threat To Woman IPS Officer; Denies Wrongdoing
Kalpesh Mhamunkar
Updated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
Maharashtra Politics Erupt After Video Of Ajit Pawar Allegedly Threatening Woman IPS Officer Surfaces | Sourced

A major political storm has erupted in Maharashtra after a video surfaced allegedly showing Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar threatening a woman IPS officer, Anjana Krishna, over her action against illegal soil excavation in Solapur district. Pawar has since reacted to the controversy and attempted to clarify his stance.

Pawar Denies Wrongdoing, Issues Clarification

In response to the controversy, Pawar took to social media platform X to deny any intent of wrongdoing.

“Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further. I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage. I value the rule of law above all and remain firmly committed to ensuring every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law,” Pawar wrote.

What Happened in Solapur

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday when Krishna, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Karmala taluka, had gone to stop illegal “murrum” soil mining.

During her operation, Pawar allegedly spoke to her through an NCP worker’s phone, introducing himself as Deputy Chief Minister and instructing her to halt the action.

When Krishna questioned why he was calling through a worker’s number and not directly, Pawar allegedly became angry, warning of action against her. Reports claim he demanded her number, threatened to video-call her to prove his identity, and ordered her to stop the police operation.

Opposition Slams Pawar

Opposition leaders launched sharp attacks against Pawar.

Social activist Anjali Damania asked whether such intimidation suited the stature of a Deputy Chief Minister, demanding that he apologize to the officer.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused Pawar of protecting “thieves, smugglers, and criminals” in his party, calling the incident proof of his “bullying nature.” Raut added that Pawar should resign from his post as Finance Minister on moral grounds.

Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe described the alleged threat as “goonda tactics,” arguing that it was unbecoming of a senior leader to intimidate an honest officer for stopping illegal trade.

NCP Attempts Damage Control

Leaders within Pawar’s party sought to downplay the controversy.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said Pawar’s voice is naturally strong and often misunderstood as aggressive. “Those who know Ajit Dada for 40 years understand his style,” Tatkare said.

MLA Rohit Pawar, his nephew, suggested that his uncle was trapped by political rivals who twisted the conversation. “Instead of focusing on critical issues like farm loan waiver and rain damage, people are unnecessarily discussing this incident,” Rohit wrote on X.

'Ajit Pawar Can Never Scold Any Officer': Maha Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Defends Deputy CM...
Fresh Row Over Officer’s Recruitment

Adding another twist, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari questioned the recruitment of IPS officer Anjana Krishna, alleging that her appointment by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) was suspicious.

Drawing parallels to the recent Pooja Khedkar controversy, he said he has written to the UPSC Secretary demanding an inquiry into her selection process.

