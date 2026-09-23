Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Visits Mumbai's Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal, Prays For Farmers Facing Loss Amid Drought-Like Conditions

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday visited Lalbaugcha Raja, one of Mumbai's most prominent Ganesh pandals, to seek blessings amid Ganeshotsav celebrations.

Taking to X, Pawar shared pictures of her visit and wrote, "At the feet of the King of Lalbaug, a vow for Bali Raja!"

Referring to the drought-like conditions faced by farmers in Maharashtra, Pawar wrote, "Today, I took darshan of Shri Lalbaghcha Raja with a pure heart. Due to the drought-like situation in Maharashtra, Bali Raja has suffered immense loss. The crops standing before my eyes have been destroyed, and a calamity has befallen a year's hard labour. This pain of the farmer is heart-wrenching."

Pawar prays for farmers

Speaking about her prayers for farmers, Pawar added, "May Bali Raja find the strength to recover from this crisis, may he receive compensation for the losses incurred, and may the tender sprout of hope bloom again in his life. We are committed to standing firmly by Bali Raja's side during this difficult time."

Fadnavis visits with family

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his family on Tuesday, Sep 22, to seek blessings.

Sharing pictures of the visit on X, Fadnavis wrote, "We took darshan of the King of Lalbaug, Shri Ganaraya, along with the family, with heartfelt devotion in Mumbai. On this occasion, prayers were offered to Shri Gajanan for the happiness and prosperity of the people, for the flourishing of the farmers, and for an auspicious life for every citizen."

Devotees throng Lalbaugcha Raja

Meanwhile, thousands of devotees are visiting Lalbaugcha Raja during the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. The famous Ganesh idol traditionally draws large numbers of devotees, with people often queuing for hours for darshan. Several political leaders and Bollywood personalities have also visited the pandal this year.