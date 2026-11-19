Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Returns To Mumbai By Road After Helicopter Develops Technical Snag In Pandharpur | File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's helicopter developed a technical snag before take-off from Pandharpur, forcing him to abandon his planned helicopter journey to Mumbai.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday, November 18. However, following the incident, Shinde and others accompanying him were safe, and no injuries were reported.

The Deputy Chief Minister subsequently changed his travel arrangements and reportedly returned Mumbai via Pune.

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Eknath Shinde's Helicopter Develops Technical Snag In Pandharpur

According to an India Today report, the helicopter experienced a technical problem linked to its battery while preparations were underway for departure from Pandharpur. The aircraft reportedly failed to start despite repeated attempts by the pilot.

While one of the helicopter's two engines started, the other remained non-functional, preventing the aircraft from taking off. Furthermore, efforts were also made to charge the battery and resolve the problem. However, the helicopter could not be brought into an operational condition.

Deputy CM Changes Travel Plans After Waiting 25 Minutes

Visuals shared on social media showed the helicopter stationed on the ground, with Shinde, security personnel, officials and several others gathered nearby.

It is reported that the Deputy Chief Minister waited for approximately 20 to 25 minutes while attempts were made to resolve the technical issue. However, after the helicopter could not be started, Shinde decided to change his travel plans.

'Pandurang's Grace Protected Shinde': Shiv Sena Leader

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena leader Shivaji Sawant said mechanical problems could occur unexpectedly and should not automatically be considered negligence.

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“We cannot call it irresponsible as such, because it is a machine—when a fault will occur in it, what will happen, is not known. If it had happened... and it is the grace of Pandurang that it was known beforehand that it was not starting. Therefore, Pandurang's grace will remain unbroken upon Shinde Sahab, and with his blessings, his next journey will be extremely safe,” he added.

Meanwhile, the incident has brought back memories of the tragic aircraft crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

On January 28, 2026, a Learjet 45 carrying Pawar and four others crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. All five occupants, including Pawar, were killed in the accident.

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