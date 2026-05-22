Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Moves To Stall BJP Resolutions In Mira-Bhayandar, Rift Within Alliance Deepens

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X - mieknathshinde

Mira-Bhayandar, May 22: Discontent is brewing within the BJP following moves by the Urban Development Department to stay or cancel resolutions passed by the BJP using its majority in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

This intervention by Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde is expected to further intensify the conflict between the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in the near future.

While the BJP enjoys an absolute majority in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has suffered a major setback at the local level.

Consequently, the political turf war between BJP MLA Narendra Mehta and Minister Pratap Sarnaik has escalated significantly. The repercussions of this local dispute are now visibly reflecting at the state level.

Town Park issue resurfaces

Certain resolutions passed by the BJP in the general body meeting allegedly target office-bearers and institutions associated with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). In response, Deputy CM Shinde has begun directly intervening in the matter.

Recently, the issue of the Town Park in Mira Road has come into the spotlight again. The Municipal Corporation had previously awarded this park to a private contractor on a 'Build-Operate-Transfer' (BOT) basis. Currently, the project is reportedly being operated by local leaders affiliated with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

The BJP had alleged large-scale unauthorised construction at the site, along with violations of the agreement made with the Municipal Corporation. The party had aggressively raised this issue during the municipal elections.

Political tensions intensify

Upon coming to power, the BJP passed a resolution in the general body meeting demanding the cancellation of the contractor's agreement and the demolition of the unauthorised construction.

However, sources indicate that the affected Shiv Sena leaders approached Deputy CM Shinde against this decision. Following this, instructions were reportedly issued to the Urban Development Department to take action regarding the resolution, and the Municipal Corporation has been ordered to submit a detailed report on the matter.

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This entire episode has fuelled resentment among BJP office-bearers. With Shinde’s growing intervention, the internal conflict between the two allied parties is expected to escalate further..

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