Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis, State BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule In Huddle With Party's Top Brass Over Cabinet Expansion |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, along with state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, reportedly met the party's central leaders, including national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday evening. The meeting focused on the impending cabinet expansion and the upcoming council elections in Maharashtra, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Clouds Of Defection Seen

The BJP's central leadership approved the cabinet expansion, but the ruling Mahayuti alliance is likely to delay the process. This hesitation stems from concerns that some MLAs from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may defect after the budget session ends in July.

A BJP leader from the state reportedly stressed the necessity of the cabinet expansion, noting that 15 ministerial positions remain unfilled and there are numerous aspirants. However, the party leadership has advised state leaders to assess the likelihood of Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLAs returning to the Sharad Pawar faction before proceeding.

CM Shinde Met Amit Shah On Sunday

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also discussed the cabinet expansion plan with Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday. During the meeting with the central leadership, Fadnavis and Bawankule reportedly submitted a list of names shortlisted by the state core committee for the legislative council elections. The state unit had received over 35 applications from within the party and the core committee narrowed this down to 10 names for the central leadership's consideration.

The BJP is expected to nominate five members to the legislative council, reflecting its strength in the legislative assembly. Of the 11 seats contested in the July 12 elections, the Mahayuti alliance is poised to win nine, while the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is likely to secure two seats. The deadline for filing nominations is June 2.