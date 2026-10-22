Maharashtra Drought: Supriya Sule Demands ₹1 Lakh Per Hectare Aid For Farmers | X/@supriya_sule

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Thursday demanded financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh per hectare for farmers affected by the drought in Maharashtra. She also urged the state government to release pending financial assistance under various farmer welfare schemes.

Speaking to reporters, Sule said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar had written to the government seeking relief for farmers facing severe difficulties due to the drought.

Sule Demands Financial Assistance

Highlighting the challenges faced by farmers, Sule said the state government must extend financial support to those affected by deficient rainfall and rising inflation.

“Our intention is not to engage in hollow politics. We have maintained an attitude of cooperation because this is a time when humanity matters,” she said, reported PTI.

Sule also clarified that the focus should remain on providing relief to distressed farmers rather than engaging in political confrontation.

Pending Farmer Aid Raised

Referring to the Namo Kisan scheme and the Maharashtra government's farmer assistance programmes, Sule said cultivators were entitled to annual financial assistance from both the Centre and the state.

She urged the government to ensure that pending payments under these schemes were released without further delay.

Drought Declared In 305 Talukas

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has declared drought conditions in 305 of the state's 358 talukas following deficient rainfall this year.

Following the declaration, the state government announced that 12 relief measures would be implemented in the affected talukas to support farmers and rural households.

The measures are intended to provide financial relief and ease the burden on agricultural communities facing losses due to the rainfall deficit.

Government Announces Relief Measures

According to reports, the drought relief package includes exemption from land revenue, restructuring of crop loans and a stay on the recovery of agricultural loans.

The state government has said these measures will be implemented in the talukas officially declared drought-affected.

CM Announces ₹5,000 Assistance

Apart from the drought relief measures, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also announced financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for drought-affected farmers ahead of Diwali.

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