Maharashtra: DRI And CBN Destroy 7.08 Acres Of Illegal Cannabis Cultivation In Dhule Wildlife Sanctuary

A joint DRI-CBN operation cleared illicit cannabis crops from five stretches of forest land in Dhule district | File Photo

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) destroyed 2.87 hectares (7.08 acres) of illicit cannabis (ganja) cultivation in a wildlife sanctuary in Dhule district.

According to agency sources, specific intelligence developed by the DRI indicated that illicit cannabis cultivation was being carried out over a large area within a wildlife sanctuary near Jamniapani village in Shirpur, Dhule district. Acting on the intelligence, a joint team of the DRI and CBN reached the wildlife sanctuary on Wednesday.

Operation Conducted In Remote Forested Area

The team traced illicit cannabis cultivation across five stretches of land in a remote and densely forested area of the sanctuary, covering a total area of 2.87 hectares (7.08 acres). The operation posed significant challenges due to the inaccessible terrain, wild animals and lack of mobile network connectivity, officials said.

The officers proceeded with due diligence and necessary safety precautions and successfully completed the operation. After completing all requisite legal formalities, the cannabis crop was destroyed using a rotavator in the presence of officials from the police and Forest Department.

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"DRI and CBN will continue such destruction operations of illicit cultivation across India and reaffirm their commitment to combating the illegal narcotics trade and fostering a drug-free and safe environment for the future," said an official.

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