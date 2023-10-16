Maharashtra: Dramatic Video Captures Collapse Of Portion Of Under Construction Flyover At Mumbai-Goa Four-Lane Highway Project In Chiplun

In a horrific incident on Monday, a construction pillar at the under-construction site of the Mumbai-Goa four-lane highway in Chiplun collapsed. Following this, a section of the flyover also fell.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The collapsing section of the largest flyover in the Konkan region also damaged a crane machine that was actively engaged in construction activities at the site.
The CCTV footage of the incident showed people running helter skelter following the collapse.
Watch the video below
Read Also
Gujarat Bus Accident: Over 40 Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Lakhtar Taluka; Visuals Surface
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)