Maharashtra: Dramatic Video Captures Collapse Of Portion Of Under Construction Flyover At Mumbai-Goa Four-Lane Highway Project In Chiplun

Twitter screengrab

In a horrific incident on Monday, a construction pillar at the under-construction site of the Mumbai-Goa four-lane highway in Chiplun collapsed. Following this, a section of the flyover also fell.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. The collapsing section of the largest flyover in the Konkan region also damaged a crane machine that was actively engaged in construction activities at the site.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed people running helter skelter following the collapse.

Watch the video below

