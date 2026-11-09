Maharashtra: Diwali Celebrations Turn Tragic In Dharashiv As Fire Claims 6 Lives From Same Family; One Survives |VIDEO | X (ANI)

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Dharashiv, six members of a family were killed after a massive fire broke out at a house-cum-grocery store in Yedshi village on Monday.

The fire began around 2.30 am when the family members were asleep on the upper floor of the building, ANI reported. While six members died in the blaze, one person survived. Cooking oil and ghee packets stored at the grocery shop on the ground floor are believed to have made the fire more intense.

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Six family members identified

Those who died have been identified as Uttam Trimbak Karande, Chandrakala Uttam Karande, Govind Uttam Karande, Jyoti Govind Karande, Gayatri Govind Karande and Siddhi Govind Karande. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police officials confirmed.

According to a Times of India report, the family members had stayed awake until around 2 am to celebrate Diwali. The fire is suspected to have originated from diyas left burning near the house. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Police statement

Speaking about the incident, Dharashiv Superintendent of Police Ritu Khokar said, “Six people died due to a fire in a grocery shop and the house above it around 2.30 am last night in Yedshi village within the limits of Dharashiv rural police station, which is a very unfortunate incident. Because there were a lot of plastic items and oil cans in the grocery store, the fire suddenly increased a lot.”

#WATCH | Dharashiv, Maharashtra: SP (Dharashiv) Ritu Khokar says, "Six people died due to a fire in a grocery shop and the house above it around 2.30 am last night in Yedsi village within the limits of Dharashiv rural police station, which is a very unfortunate incident. Because there were a lot of plastic items and oil cans in the grocery store, the fire suddenly increased a lot. And out of the people of the house who were sleeping upstairs, four people died due to suffocation, and two people who were trying to rescue themselves below died due to the fire. There is only one young man in the family who is stable..." — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2026

Khokar further said that four of the victims died due to suffocation, while two others, who were attempting to escape from the building, died due to the fire. Only one young man from the family survived and is reported to be stable.

Villagers and firefighters launch rescue operation

According to reports, a driver working for a travel company noticed the flames and alerted the family. Following the incident, villagers and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue and firefighting operations. However, the intensity of the blaze claimed six lives.