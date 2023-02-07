Maharashtra: Discord between BJP, Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena Thane increases | Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra

Thane: The tiff between the BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv-Sena (BSS) in Thane seems to be growing. On Monday, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar met the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar and demanded an inquiry into the alleged corruption in the TMC, which is the stronghold of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and is dominated by his supporters.

“An investigation into contract works in the BMC is already underway. When will an investigation and action be initiated against corrupt officials in the TMC,” Kelkar asked Bangar, sparking off discussions of discord between the BJP and Shinde supporters once again.

Experts opines there isn't much of an alliance between the two parties in Thane

According to a Thane-based political expert, while Shinde became the CM with support of the BJP, there isn't much of an alliance between the two parties in Thane. “Former mayor Naresh Mhaske, who is pro-Shinde, has become close with some BJP corporators and has regular meetings with them too. However, the BJP has still not warmed up towards the Shinde camp.”

Earlier there was a scuffle between pro-Shinde former corporator Vikas Repale and BJP workers in the Kashish Park area. Kelkar has also been taking an aggressive stance against affairs of the TMC, alleging from time to time that the civic body is riddled with corruption.

Developmental works worth crores have been undertaken in Thane, but Kelkar has alleged that payments are being made to contractors even though many works are incomplete and substandard. This includes several works including a jogging track at Kopri, footpath work and the repair and beautification of 26 ponds. He had provided evidence to Bangar in this regard on Jan 10.

Naresh Mhaske, former Thane mayor and BSS spokesperson (Thane) said, “If Kelkar has any misunderstanding regarding project works the administration should clear his doubts on a priority basis.”

Meanwhile, Kelkar further alleged that Thane has been disfigured by the land mafias and illegal constructions are still rampant in the city, warning Bangar to take concrete action or the issue will be raised in the legislature.

Abhijit Bangar, TMC commissioner said, “Kelkar has met me and demanded action against corruption in the TMC. I will look into the matter and will decide accordingly.”

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)