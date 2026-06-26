Maharashtra: 'Dighi Jetty Project For Fishermen To Be Fast-Tracked After Monsoon,' Says Minister Nitesh Rane

Minister Nitesh Rane reviewed the Dighi jetty project and directed officials to expedite its implementation after the monsoon | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, June 25: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to expedite the long-pending Dighi fishermen's jetty project in Shrivardhan taluka of Raigad district immediately after the monsoon, emphasising the need to provide better infrastructure and facilities to the fishing community.

Project To Be Expedited

The directive was issued during a review meeting held at Mantralaya on Thursday to assess the progress of the Dighi jetty project and dredging works in the surrounding area. The project is considered crucial for local fishermen and is expected to improve safety and operational efficiency at the fishing harbour.

रायगड जिल्ह्यातील श्रीवर्धन तालुक्यातील मौजे दिघी येथील मच्छिमार जेट्टी संदर्भात आज मंत्रालयातील माझ्या दालनात आढावा बैठक आयोजित करण्यात आली.



सदर जेट्टीच्या दुरुस्तीची तसेच गाळ काढण्याची कामे लवकरात लवकर पूर्ण करण्यात येतील, असा विश्वास यावेळी दिला. यासोबतच मच्छिमारांच्या… pic.twitter.com/c8AiwQZgNX — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) June 25, 2026

During the meeting, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare pointed out that the project has already received administrative approval, but delays in the tendering process have slowed its implementation. She also raised concerns regarding the need for timely dredging work around the jetty to ensure smooth fishing operations.

Focus On Fishermen’s Infrastructure

Responding to the issues, Rane assured that both the jetty repair and dredging works would be completed at the earliest. He instructed the concerned officials to accelerate all necessary administrative procedures and remove bottlenecks hampering the project's execution.

The minister stressed that the government is committed to providing safe and convenient infrastructure for fishermen and ensuring that the project is completed without further delay once the monsoon season concludes.

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The meeting was attended by Aditi Tatkare, Fisheries Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Maharashtra Maritime Board P. Pradeep, Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation Managing Director Prakash Khaple, and senior officials from the concerned departments.

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