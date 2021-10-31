Maharashtra DGP tells force to allow pregnant women in department to wear sarees

The Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey recently issued an order allowing pregnant police personnel to wear saree during working hours. The move comes after many female officials showed their displeasure with not wearing a belt with the uniform because of their pregnancy.

"It is difficult for pregnant women to put on a belt. They can wear a saree and come for the duty, till the time they want. Saree is also a part of the uniform and is allowed as a dress code in the police service. They cannot be forced to wear a uniform comprising belts when they are undergoing pregnancy," Pandey said.

Accordingly, the additional director general of police (planning and coordination), SK Verma, issued an order in this effect to all the unit commanders and commissioners, asking them to follow the instructions with immediate effect.

The development came as welcome news for the female personnel, and they expressed their gratitude to the DGP for answering the issue.

"The said decision will give a lot of relief to women in the police department, especially those posted in the far off areas. A circular which allows women to wear sarees as part of the uniform exists, but this order will hopefully ensure that the instructions are duly followed," said a female police officer who didn't wish to be named.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 09:11 PM IST