Maharashtra DGP Rajnish Seth asks force to follow SC's guidelines on loudspeakers

Against the backdrop of the MNS' demand to remove loudspeakers from mosques, Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth, on Tuesday instructed the officials to enforce the law and Supreme Court's guidelines on the issue strictly.



DGP Seth held a meeting through video conference in the morning with all district superintendents of police, special inspector generals of various ranges and commissioners of major cities, said an officer from the state police headquarters.



"Three major points were discussed such as the issue of loudspeakers, how to enforce the state and court guidelines related to the usage of loudspeakers and the preparedness in the event of coming festivals in the state," said a senior IPS officer.



The police sources claimed that a senior official had attended the said meeting on behalf of the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.



"The DGP had instructed unit commanders to allow loudspeakers between 6 am and 10 pm with prior permission from the police and asked them to strictly abide by the Supreme Court's guidelines on loudspeakers' use as well as the noise pollution norms laid down by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The use of loudspeakers in public places was an old issue and there are clear guidelines, the DGP said while instructing all police units to take action in case there was any complaint of noise pollution," the official said.



On Sunday, Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey had issued a directive, stating that no one will be allowed to play bhajan or songs on loudspeaker within 15 minutes span before and after the call of azaan in the radius of 100 meters of any mosques that appears under the jurisdiction of Nashik police commissionerate. Pandey also issued a directive to religious places in the city instructing them to take permission for usage of loudspeakers by May 3 failing which legal action will be taken against those violating the rule which includes being “externed or detained by police”.



The apex court had also directed the Union and the State governments to ensure that the noise level at the boundary of the public place, which includes religious places, where loudspeakers or public addresses are used as per law, should not exceed 10 dB(A) above the ambient noise standards for the area or 75 dB(A), whichever is lower.



The apex court had also directed that no one should beat a drum or tom-tom or blow a trumpet or beat or sound any instrument or use any sound amplifier at night (between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.) except in public emergencies besides directing the authorities to ensure that peripheral noise level of privately owned sound system should not exceed by more than 5 dB(A) than the ambient air quality standard specified for the area.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 09:23 PM IST