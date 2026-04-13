Maharashtra DGP Proposes 12 New Patrol Boats To Strengthen Coastal Surveillance In Palghar And Thane Districts | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a significant move to bolster coastal surveillance and monitor suspicious maritime activities, the Office of the Director General of Police (DGP) has submitted a proposal to the State Government for the procurement of 12 new patrol boats. These high-speed vessels are intended to secure the extensive coastlines of Palghar and Thane districts.

Palghar Coastline

The proposal is expected to significantly enhance maritime security across both districts. Palghar district has a long coastline stretching from Zai to Vasai, while the adjoining Mira-Bhayandar region in Thane district also covers a substantial coastal belt. However, several of the patrol boats currently in operation are outdated, and some have been hired on a rental basis. This reliance on outdated and leased equipment has often limited the efficiency and reach of coastal patrolling

To address these shortcomings, authorities have proposed the procurement of 12 advanced patrol boats, four each for Palghar district, the Virar region, and Mira-Bhayandar. The addition of these vessels is expected to improve surveillance capabilities and strengthen security mechanisms along the coastline.

Proposal Includes Four Advanced Patrol Boats

At present, coastal security operations involve regular sea patrols, marine police stations, check posts, blockades, and special initiatives such as Sagar Kavach and Sagar Suraksha. While the overall responsibility for maritime security lies with the Navy, the Indian Coast Guard monitors areas up to two nautical miles from the shore, and the State Marine Police operate within the 0–12 nautical mile range.

Officials believe that approval of the proposed 12 patrol boats will provide a major boost to the coastal security framework of Palghar and Thane districts, addressing existing gaps in resources and operational capacity.

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