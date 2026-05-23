Maharashtra Devasthan Inam Abolition Draft Act 2026: Statewide Agitation Intensifies Over Proposed Temple Land Law

Temple trustees and Hindu organisations across Maharashtra have intensified protests against the proposed Devasthan Inam Abolition Draft Act | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, May 23: A statewide agitation has intensified against the proposed ‘Maharashtra Devasthan Inam Abolition Draft Act, 2026’, with more than 1,000 temple trustees, representatives of major temples, including the Ashtavinayak shrines, and Hindu organisations opposing the legislation, alleging that it threatens the existence of Hindu temples and their traditional land rights.

Over 300 representations opposing the proposed law have already been submitted to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, MLAs, divisional commissioners, district collectors, sub-divisional officers, and tehsildars across Maharashtra, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the draft legislation.

Temple organisations oppose draft legislation

“We will not allow any law that threatens the existence of Hindu temples and their traditional rights over devasthan lands. Similar letters opposing the draft law are being submitted at tehsil offices across the state as part of a coordinated statewide movement,” said Sunil Ghanwat, National Organiser of the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh.

According to the federation, the proposed law seeks to abolish centuries-old devasthan inam lands that were historically granted by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and various royal families to support temple rituals, food distribution, festivals, and maintenance activities.

The organisation alleged that Clauses 3 and 4 of the draft legislation would cancel these inam grants and facilitate the transfer of temple lands to private individuals. It also objected to Clause 1(2), claiming that Waqf Board properties have been exempted from the law while Hindu temple lands are being targeted.

Concerns raised over legal and land provisions

The federation further criticised Clause 18 of the draft Bill, alleging that trustees and devotees would be barred from approaching civil courts against decisions taken by revenue authorities. It also claimed that the proposed legislation would legalise encroachments by granting ownership rights to persons occupying temple lands before January 1, 2011.

Temple representatives said several legislators have assured them that they would oppose the proposed Bill during the upcoming monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Meanwhile, Ratnagiri Guardian Minister Uday Samant has reportedly assured temple representatives that he would write to the Chief Minister urging that the proposed legislation not be enacted.

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According to the federation, Sunil Ghanwat also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to express opposition to the draft law, following which the state leadership assured that a meeting with the Revenue Minister would be convened to discuss the issue.

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