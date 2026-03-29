Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Pushes Govt To Release Funds For Ambedkar Statue Construction In Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has urged the state government to immediately clear the cost escalation dues of the contractor to accelerate the construction of the grand statue of B. R. Ambedkar at Indu Mill in Mumbai.

Bansode, who is currently on a two-day visit to Delhi, inspected the ongoing work at noted sculptor Ram Sutar’s workshop in Ghaziabad, where the statue is being developed. The contract for the project was awarded to Sutar’s firm in 2018. However, a rise in project costs over the years has led to delays, prompting the need for immediate financial intervention by the government.

He said he would soon meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to press for the release of the additional funds and ensure timely disbursal through the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

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The ambitious statue, planned at a height of 350 feet, has seen around 50 feet of work completed so far, including parts of the shoes and lower structure. The remaining work is underway at the Ghaziabad facility. While the project was initially expected to be completed by 2027, it is now likely to be delayed until 2028.

Bansode expressed confidence that the memorial would emerge as a major national and international attraction. “The Indu Mill memorial will not only draw lakhs of followers from across the world but also serve as a lasting tribute to Dr Ambedkar’s thoughts and legacy,” he said.

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