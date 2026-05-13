Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Directs Action On Issues Faced By Contractual Film Workers And Junior Artistes

Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode chairs a meeting on issues faced by contractual film workers and junior artistes in Film City | File Photo

Mumbai, May 12: Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode on Tuesday directed authorities to immediately address the issues faced by contractual film workers and junior artistes in the state’s film and entertainment industry. He also instructed officials to submit a detailed implementation report within one month.

Meeting held on grievances of film workers

The directions were issued during a meeting chaired by Bansode regarding the grievances of contractual workers and junior artistes working in Film City at Goregaon and across Maharashtra.

Key demands discussed during the meeting included fixing working hours, ensuring quality food arrangements, direct payment of wages by producers, maintaining cleanliness at shooting locations, separate changing rooms for women artistes, and safe transportation facilities after night shoots.

MLA raises concern over delay in action

MLA Sunil Prabhu expressed dissatisfaction over the administration’s failure to act despite the issue being raised during the Winter Session 2025 through a Point of Propriety motion.

Concerns were also raised that production houses had failed to implement the government’s standard operating procedures despite prior instructions from the Film City administration. Bansode directed officials to convene a joint committee meeting at the earliest and take immediate steps to resolve the issues faced by contractual workers and junior artistes.

Five lakh workers likely to benefit

He further said that nearly five lakh contractual film workers and junior artistes in Maharashtra would benefit from coordinated action by all concerned departments.

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The meeting was attended by Film City Managing Director Swati Mhase Patil, Joint Managing Director Prashant Sajnikar, Deputy Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department Mahesh Vavhal, and representatives of various labour unions.

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