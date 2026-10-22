Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode Calls For Amicable Resolution Of Buddha Bhoomi Foundation Land Dispute | File Pic

Mumbai: Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Anna Bansode, has directed officials to amicably resolve the long-pending land dispute involving the Buddha Bhoomi Foundation at Chikan Ghar in Kalyan taluka. Presiding over a review meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan, Bansode issued instructions to safeguard the land currently under the long-term possession of the Foundation, cancel unauthorised Transferable Development Rights (TDR) and entries, and facilitate the development of the Buddha Bhoomi International Buddhist Tourism Centre.

Read Also Maharashtra Tightens Rules For Joint 7/12 Land Sales To Prevent Property Fraud

Permanent lease proposal sought

During the meeting, the Deputy Speaker directed the concerned authorities to submit a formal proposal to grant the land on a permanent lease basis and to make the necessary entries on the 7/12 land record extract. He emphasised the importance of reaching a peaceful resolution that respects the rights of the Foundation and aligns with development goals.

Also Watch:

Assessment of property damage ordered

Additionally, Bansode instructed officials to assess any structural or property damage caused to the Buddha Bhoomi Foundation's premises due to ongoing work by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). He ordered that any such damage must be repaired directly through the concerned contractor responsible for the execution of the works.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), representatives from MMRDA, and members of the Buddha Bhoomi Foundation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/