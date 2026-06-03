Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Orders Filling Of Vacancies In Minority Department, Pushes For Better Delivery Of Welfare Schemes |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and Minority Development Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar has directed officials to expedite the recruitment process for vacant posts in the Minority Development Department and ensure that welfare schemes effectively reach eligible beneficiaries across the state.

Chairing a review meeting at Sahyadri Guest House, Pawar emphasized that the government is committed to the holistic development of minority communities through education, skill development, employment generation and social empowerment. She instructed officials to complete recruitment within a fixed timeframe and strengthen outreach efforts for individual-benefit schemes.

The Deputy Chief Minister said quality education and greater access to higher and technical education, particularly for girls, are crucial for the social and economic advancement of minority communities. She stressed that education remains the most effective tool for social transformation and inclusive growth.

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The meeting also reviewed the functioning of the Maharashtra Research, Upliftment and Training Institute (MARTI), with discussions focusing on expanding educational and training initiatives and improving facilities available to students.

Pawar further called for stronger efforts to connect minority youth with modern education systems, technology-driven learning and skill development programmes. She said the government would continue to focus on employment-oriented training, entrepreneurship development and capacity-building initiatives to enhance job opportunities for young people.

The Deputy Chief Minister also directed officials to pursue pending matters related to representation on the Haj Committee by coordinating with the Central government and ensuring timely resolution of outstanding issues.

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