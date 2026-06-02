Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Holds First Janata Darbar In Mumbai, Carries Forward Ajitdada’s Legacy Of Responsive Governance

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar interacts with citizens and hears public grievances during her first Janata Darbar at the NCP state headquarters in Mumbai | X - @SunetraA_Pawar

Mumbai, June 2: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National President and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar on Tuesday held her first Janata Darbar at the party’s state headquarters, carrying forward the tradition of direct public outreach and reinforcing the commitment to public service that had become closely associated with late Ajitdada Pawar.

Citizens from across Maharashtra attended the Janata Darbar with a wide range of issues, including personal grievances, demands for local development works, and challenges faced by various institutions and organisations. Several delegations also met Pawar to seek solutions to issues concerning their villages and communities.

आज जनता दरबारच्या माध्यमातून पक्षाचे पदाधिकारी, कार्यकर्ते व सर्वसामान्य नागरिकांशी भेटीगाठी केल्या. प्रत्येकानं त्यांचे प्रश्न, अडी-अडचणी माझ्यासमोर मांडल्या. सर्वांचं म्हणणं समजून घेतलं, सूचना ऐकल्या आणि संबंधित सर्व समस्यांचं आपण निराकरण करू, असा विश्वास दिला.



📍राष्ट्रवादी… pic.twitter.com/07pbWkO4Fa — Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@SunetraA_Pawar) June 2, 2026

Citizens raise local and personal concerns

Listening patiently to each representation and directing officials to take immediate action wherever possible, Sunetra Pawar reflected the people-centric approach that had become a hallmark of Ajitdada’s style of functioning.

After meeting visitors at the Devgiri bungalow in the morning and attending the Cabinet meeting in the afternoon, Pawar arrived at the party’s state office at 3 pm. She spent nearly three hours hearing grievances, facilitating solutions, accepting representations and interacting with citizens who had gathered for the Janata Darbar.

Even after the formal proceedings concluded, she met people waiting at the office entrance, accepted their representations and also devoted time to party office-bearers and workers who had come to submit memoranda and requests.

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Public appreciation for accessible governance

Many citizens expressed their appreciation during the interaction, telling her, “We see Ajitdada in you.”

Through her accessible approach and attentive hearing of public concerns, Sunetra Pawar not only carried forward the work culture that Ajitdada believed in but also strengthened the faith and trust that citizens have long associated with the Janata Darbar platform.

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