Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Terror Attack Hero Adil Shah, Shiv Sena Hands Over New House To Family

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Terror Attack Hero Adil Shah |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday paid tribute to slain youth Syed Adil Hussain Shah, calling him “a shining symbol of humanity and courage,” as a newly constructed house was handed over to his family in Jammu & Kashmir.

House built by Shiv Sena

The house, built by the Shiv Sena, fulfils a promise made by Shinde following Adil’s death during a terror attack in Pahalgam last year. The Deputy CM joined the ceremony via video conference, describing the gesture as a tribute to “a young man who sacrificed his life to save others.”

Recalling the April 22, 2025 attack, Shinde said Adil displayed exceptional bravery when terrorists opened fire on tourists. “He fearlessly confronted the attackers and tried to snatch their weapon to protect innocent lives. In doing so, he laid down his life for humanity,” he said.

Sacrifice transcended all barriers

Calling the sacrifice unforgettable, Shinde added that Adil’s act transcended barriers of religion, language and community. “He was not just a son of one family, but a true hero who stood for the nation’s values,” he said.

As part of the support package, the Shiv Sena had earlier announced financial assistance of ₹5 lakh along with construction of a permanent house for the family. The newly built residence has been named “Anand Nath Bhavan” in memory of late Anand Dighe.

House a symbol of honour for martyr

“This house is not just a shelter, but a symbol of honour for a martyr’s sacrifice,” Shinde said, reiterating that the party remains committed to standing by families of those who serve the nation.

At the event, Maharashtra ministers Sanjay Shirsat and Yogesh Kadam personally handed over the house to Adil’s family in his native village in the Pahalgam region. They stressed that the initiative was driven purely by gratitude and not political considerations.

Family expresses gratitude

Family members, visibly emotional, expressed their gratitude, stating that the support extended by Shinde and his party has provided both dignity and security in a time of loss.

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Shinde also invoked the legacy of Bal Thackeray, noting that the party has always stood for helping people beyond caste and religion.

Meanwhile, local residents highlighted that tourism in the region has yet to fully recover since the attack, affecting livelihoods. The visiting delegation assured efforts would be made, in coordination with the Centre, to revive tourism and restore normalcy in the area.

Describing Adil’s sacrifice as a matter of national pride, Shinde said his courage should inspire the youth across the country.

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