Akasa Air Receives Delivery Of 38th Boeing 737 MAX; Adds Seventh Aircraft In Four Months |

Mumbai: Akasa Air continued its rapid ascent in the aviation sector with the induction of its 38th aircraft on Tuesday. The latest delivery represented the airline's seventh aircraft addition in just the first four months of this calendar year.

Ferry flight via Iceland, Egypt

The newly inducted Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, bearing registration VT-YBK, arrived at Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday, following an extensive transcontinental ferry flight. The aircraft commenced its journey from Seattle in US to Iceland's Reykjavik, then to Egypt's Cairo and finally to Bengaluru in the last leg.

The 38th aircraft features a cabin interior designed specifically for what Akasa calls the modern traveller. It comes with the next-generation Safran Z200 seats designed for ergonomic support and increased legroom with a four-inch recline, contoured backrests, and premium cushioning. To cater to the digital needs of passengers, every seat is equipped with both USB-C and USB-A charging ports.

226 Boeing aircraft on order

Since its inaugural flight in August 2022, Akasa Air has maintained a disciplined yet aggressive approach to building scale. With a focus on operational reliability and cost leadership, the airline has quickly become a formidable player in the Indian skies. The youngest Indian airline had placed a significant firm order for 226 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The airline still has 188 units in the pipeline for delivery over the next six years.

“With each aircraft induction, the airline continues to strengthen its presence across domestic and international markets, enhancing connectivity and unlocking new travel possibilities. This growth is underpinned by a strong focus on operational reliability, cost leadership, and world-class customer experience,” said an Akasa Air spokesperson.

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