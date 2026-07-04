Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Hospitalised In Thane Due To Exhaustion, Condition Stable | File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was admitted to a private hospital in Thane after his health deteriorated following prolonged physical exertion and a hectic work schedule. Party sources said his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern.

High Fever & Weakness During Assembly Session

According to Shiv Sena leaders, Shinde developed a high fever and severe weakness on Friday while the ongoing Maharashtra Legislature session was in progress. Despite feeling unwell, he initially continued with his official engagements before his condition worsened, prompting his admission to the hospital for treatment and observation.

Doctors attending to the Deputy Chief Minister are closely monitoring his health. Party sources said the illness was primarily caused by exhaustion resulting from continuous official and political commitments over the past several days.

Induction Ceremony Postponed Due to Hospitalisation

The health setback also affected the party's scheduled political programme in Thane. A formal induction ceremony for Shubhangi Patil, deputy leader from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), into Shinde's Shiv Sena was originally scheduled for Friday evening at Gangubai Shinde Hall.

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Following Shinde's hospitalisation, the event was postponed and eventually held late at night. In his absence, his son and Member of Parliament, Shrikant Shinde, led the induction ceremony in the presence of senior party leaders and office-bearers.

Party leaders reiterated that Shinde's condition remains stable and he is expected to recover after adequate rest and medical care.

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