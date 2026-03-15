Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Helps Bring Stranded Actor Abhinay Subhedar Home From Kuwait

Shiv Sena, known for standing by people in difficult times, once again extended its support to a citizen in distress. |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena, known for standing by people in difficult times, once again extended its support to a citizen in distress. Due to the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, actor Abhinay Subhedar safely returned to India from Kuwait after facing difficulties abroad.

Government Machinery Mobilized for Rescue

Necessary assistance and coordination were carried out to ensure Abhinay Subhedar’s safe return to the country. After arriving in India, his mother, actress Vishakha Subhedar, along with Abhinay, met Shinde at his residence in Thane to express gratitude for the help extended in bringing her son back home.

On the occasion, Shinde said that he had only fulfilled his duty by extending help. He stated that assisting citizens of Maharashtra who face difficulties—whether within the state or abroad—is a responsibility. He also expressed satisfaction over Abhinay Subhedar’s safe return and conveyed his best wishes for his future.

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A Track Record of Rescue Efforts

Earlier, assistance was also provided to bring back 164 Indians who were stranded in Dubai due to a war-like situation in the Gulf region. Similarly, after the attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, special efforts were made to bring back stranded citizens from Maharashtra safely, with Shinde personally intervening in the process.

Shiv Sena has often been seen taking the lead during natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods and heavy rains. The party has consistently upheld its tradition of standing by citizens during times of crisis.

Shiv Sena secretary and president of Shiv Chitrapat Sena Sushant Shelar was also present during the meeting.

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