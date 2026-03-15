Dia Mirza Joins Versova Citizens' Protest Against Mangrove Cutting For Coastal Road Project

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who has always raised her voice for the enviornment, joined the citizens protest at Versova, Andheri West on Sunday evening against the cutting of mangroves for the Coastal Road North (Versova Bhayandar Link Road) project. |

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, who has always raised her voice for the enviornment, joined the citizens protest at Versova, Andheri West on Sunday evening against the cutting of mangroves for the Coastal Road North (Versova Bhayandar Link Road) project. The BMC this month began the surface level mangrove cutting with the 'working permission' from the forest department, however, activists claims the mangrove cutting is 'illegal' since the authority is yet to obtain the stage II clearances from forest department.

Citizens Gather to Protect Green Cover

"The Sunday's protest was held outside Fisheries Institute Gate in Versova and was attended by more than 100 citizens, including school children. Another protest has been organised later this week. It is required for people to come on ground to create pressure and stop BMC from cutting mangroves. We want green cover to be saved for our next generations," said activits Nimish Malde.

The FPJ had reported last week that the BMC has started mangrove cutting at two locations - Mindspace, Malad and Amarnath Tower, Versova, in coordination with state forest department who is undertaking it with help of GPS. However, activists claims that the Forest Officer has granted BMC permission to cut mangroves in all seven packages of the Versova Bhayandar Link Road.

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BMC Defends Actions, Awaits Final Clearance

The BMC officials say that there is not violation as the survey before is undertaken by the state forest department and the BMC also has 'Working Permission'. The final Stage II forest clearances is expected in a month.

The activists also held a meeting with Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree regarding the mangrove cutting issue. Thackeray is expected to raise the issue in the ongoing assembly session, and said he supports the cause to 'save mangroves'.

For the Coastal Road North project, more than 45,000 mangroves on the marshy land of 103 hectares will be affected, of which 9,000 mangroves will be permanently axed. The BMC has identified land in Chandrapur and Dahanu where compensatory plantations will be done. However, the environment activists highlight that mangroves cannot be re-planted as it grows naturally, and for compensatory trees plantation, the survival rate has been poor.

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