Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam Urges BMC To Launch CSR Dashboard To Allow Public Contribution

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam |

Mumbai: Mumbai BJP President MLA Ameet Satam has written to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, urging the BMC to create a dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) dashboard or a platform on its website that would give philanthropic organizations and individuals an opportunity to contribute. Satam highlighted that the initiative could help BMC save Rs 500–Rs 1,000 crore annually.

Satam said that several requirements for school items, hospital equipment, and water coolers, etc are regularly raised by the civic body’s Central Purchase Department (CPD). "Instead of immediately floating tenders, all these requirements should first be posted on a CSR dashboard or platform for 15 days, giving philanthropic organizations and individuals an opportunity to contribute. Any new requirement can first be posted on the CSR dashboard and should be purchased by the CPD only if there is no response within 15 days,” Satam said.

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“There are many charity and philanthropic organizations in the city that are interested in extending a helping hand for various public purposes but do not know how to do so. They would be more than happy to contribute towards various public-purpose requirements of the BMC. Such a system could potentially save the civic body between Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore annually, while also fostering greater citizen participation in the city’s development," Satam said.

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