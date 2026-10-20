Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Announces ₹5,000 Aid For Drought-Hit Farmers, Promises Support For Weddings |

Thane: In a major effort to support the state’s agricultural community facing severe drought conditions, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced comprehensive financial aid and immediate relief measures for affected farming families across Maharashtra.

Addressing the media during the dispatch of thousands of supply trucks to drought-prone regions, Shinde emphasized that the state government and Shiv Sena are standing firmly behind farmers whose standing crops have withered this season.

Immediate Financial Assistance Transferred directly

Responding to the persistent demands of the farming community, the state government has officially declared drought conditions in affected regions and initiated direct cash transfers. Similar to the relief efforts provided last year, the government has immediately transferred financial aid of ₹5,000 directly into the bank accounts of affected farmers.

Relief Supplies and Essential Aid Dispatched

Alongside government measures, thousands of trucks loaded with essential ration kits and festive supplies for Diwali were flagged off to be distributed in phased batches across drought-stricken areas.

Highlighting Shiv Sena’s commitment to social welfare, Shinde stated:"Providing assistance through Shiv Sena is not an act of charity, but our moral responsibility. 'Providing a archway of support (Madatiche Toran) is Shiv Sena’s core policy' — this is the foundational teaching of Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb. In line with these values, thousands of trucks carrying Diwali rations and essential goods will reach drought-hit regions in phases starting this evening. We will ensure that no region faces any shortage of essential supplies."

Full Financial Support for Weddings in Drought-Affected Families

To further alleviate the burden on distressed rural households, the government announced a special initiative to cover marriage expenses for families in drought-declared areas.

Local officials have been directed to conduct village-by-village mapping and register upcoming weddings to ensure smooth execution without financial hardship:

"To prevent financial distress for farmer families whose children's marriages are scheduled this year due to the drought, the government has taken full financial responsibility for these weddings. Relevant local officials have been issued clear directives to compile village-wise records of upcoming wedding ceremonies in drought-affected families, ensuring that no farmer faces obstacles during auspicious family occasions."

Central Government Backing and Direct Outreach

Reassuring the agricultural community of continuous assistance, Shinde added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have promised strong backing from the Central Government. While central assistance is processed, direct relief from Shiv Sena is being delivered directly to the doorstep and farmlands of farmers across Maharashtra."We had pledged that under no circumstances would we let our farmers' Diwali be darkened, and we are fulfilling that promise today. Although standing crops have withered leaving our farmers in distress, this government stands resolute behind them."

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