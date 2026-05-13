Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Adopts Electric Vehicle, Cuts Convoy Vehicles Following PM Modi's Fuel Conservation Appeal |

Mumbai: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation and austerity measures amid the prevailing global situation, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced that he has started using an electric vehicle (EV) and reduced the number of vehicles in his official convoy.

Calls present global situation "war-like"; seeks public cooperation

Speaking to reporters in Thane, Shinde said citizens should respond positively to the Centre’s appeal keeping national interest in mind, just as they had done during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the Covid period, people across the country responded positively to Prime Minister Modi’s appeal and India safely emerged from the crisis. In the present war-like global situation too, citizens should support the government’s appeal in the interest of the nation,” Shinde said.

Announces reduction in convoy; only essential security vehicles to remain

Following the Prime Minister’s call to reduce fuel consumption, Shinde travelled in an electric vehicle from his residence to Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai on Wednesday. He also announced a reduction in the number of vehicles accompanying his convoy, stating that only essential security vehicles would remain.

“Prime Minister Modi has appealed for austerity and fuel conservation by reducing the use of petrol and diesel. India imports crude oil on a large scale and every citizen should use fuel responsibly to reduce the burden on the country,” he said.

Shinde adopts EV from Wednesday; Shiv Sena ministers to maximise EV use

Shinde said the Prime Minister always works with a “Nation First” approach and therefore he too decided to adopt electric mobility from Wednesday onwards.

“Modiji always takes decisions keeping ‘Nation First’ in mind. From today, I have also started using an electric vehicle. Instructions have been given to all Shiv Sena ministers in Maharashtra to maximise the use of EVs,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also urged the Opposition not to politicise the issue and instead support the government during the challenging global situation.

Urges Opposition not to politicise; says "Yeh public hai, sab jaanti hai"

“People of this country are wise — ‘Yeh public hai, sab jaanti hai’. This is not the time for politics. There can be many political opportunities, but on issues concerning national interest everyone should stand together,” he said, while accusing the Opposition of criticising the Prime Minister merely to defame him.

Shinde also referred to recent election results in West Bengal and Assam, claiming they reflected people’s faith in Modi’s leadership.

Meanwhile, ministers and departments in Maharashtra have also started curtailing foreign tours in response to the Prime Minister’s appeal. Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai has cancelled his planned family tour to Europe, while the Urban Development Department has scrapped an official visit to Denmark.

Shinde said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also assured that the Maharashtra government is fully committed to implementing the Prime Minister’s appeal to minimise the impact of the global crisis on citizens.

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