 Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reaches Mauritius; will unveil Shivaji statue today
Fadnavis, who is on a two-day tour, reached Mauritius on Friday morning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 28, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reaches Mauritius; will unveil Shivaji statue today | Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will unveil a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mauritius on Friday in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Fadnavis to hold courtesy meeting with Mauritius President and Prime Minister

The Maharashtra Deputy CM will hold discussions and interactions with various companies, at the event organised by the Mauritius business community. Memorandums of understanding will be signed between the Maharashtra government and business companies, especially those in the tourism sector.

Furthermore, he will hold a courtesy meeting with Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun and later meet Prime Minister Jugnauth.

He will also participate in a cultural event organised by the Maharashtrian community in Mauritius on Friday evening.

