Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reaches Mauritius; will unveil Shivaji statue today | Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will unveil a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mauritius on Friday in the presence of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

Fadnavis, who is on a two-day tour, reached Mauritius on Friday morning.

A grand statue of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be unveiled in Mauritius today. Shivgarjana will roll across the sea!

हिंदू स्वराज्य के संस्थापक, युगपुरुष, राजा छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज की भव्य प्रतिमा का आज मॉरीशस में अनावरण होगा। समुद्र के पार होगी शिवगर्जना!

हिंदवी… pic.twitter.com/MvfPOyJ259 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 27, 2023

Fadnavis to hold courtesy meeting with Mauritius President and Prime Minister

The Maharashtra Deputy CM will hold discussions and interactions with various companies, at the event organised by the Mauritius business community. Memorandums of understanding will be signed between the Maharashtra government and business companies, especially those in the tourism sector.

Furthermore, he will hold a courtesy meeting with Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun and later meet Prime Minister Jugnauth.

He will also participate in a cultural event organised by the Maharashtrian community in Mauritius on Friday evening.