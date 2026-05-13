Maharashtra: Dengue Scare In Uran’s Chanje Village After Woman’s Death; Samples Sent For Testing

Health workers carry out surveillance and preventive measures in Uran’s Chanje village amid suspected dengue cases | Representative image

Uran, May 13: Health authorities in Uran taluka are on alert after suspected dengue cases were reported from the Chanje gram panchayat area, where one woman has died while undergoing treatment for a dengue-like illness.

Officials clarified that only three suspected dengue cases have been reported so far, and the exact cause of the woman’s death is yet to be confirmed pending laboratory reports.

Samples sent for laboratory testing

According to health officials, the deceased woman worked as a labourer and had a recent travel history, prompting authorities to investigate whether the infection may have originated outside the village. Samples of six persons have been collected and sent to the Civil Hospital, Alibag, for testing.

Residents in the area alleged that stagnant water, poor sanitation, delayed drain cleaning, and irregular garbage collection created conditions conducive for mosquito breeding and contributed to the spread of the illness.

Authorities intensify preventive measures

“Although one person from the Chanje area died due to a dengue-like illness, the official report has not yet been received by the health department. Efforts are underway to bring the situation under control,” said Dr Vandan Kumar Patil.

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The Uran Panchayat Samiti and local health department said precautionary measures, including surveillance and preventive action, are being intensified in the affected area to prevent further spread of the disease.

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