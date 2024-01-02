Maharashtra: Demand For Separate Vidarbha Flares Up Amid Maratha Agitation; Roads Blocked In Nagpur | X

Nagpur: At a time when the struggle for Maratha reservation is at its peak, the century-old demand for an independent Vidarbha has flared up again.

The Vidarbha activists had announced December 31, 2023 as the deadline for the government to take a decision on separate statehood for Vidarbha. As the date has already passed, the activists decided to take aggressive steps to press for their demand. They blocked roads in Nagpur leading to a traffic jam at the Samvidhan Chowk on Monday. However, the police immediately swung into action and removed the protestors. The activists have warned that the agitation for independent Vidarbha will intensify in the coming days.

Govt Shows No Interest Towards The Independent Vidarbha Movement

The movement for independent Vidarbha has been started in Nagpur. Initially, this demand gained momentum, at that time it was thought that the state government would mediate and reach an understanding with the protestors. However, the state government did not show any interest in the movement.

An indefinite hunger strike was started at the Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur from December 27. However, the protesters were taken to the hospital after their health deteriorated during the fast. The protesters warned that they would resort to guerrilla style of protest if their demands were not met. However, the state government did not pay much attention. Therefore, on the first day of the New Year, the protesters blocked the road at the Constitution Square in Pune. The protest reverberated in many places.