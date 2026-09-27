Maharashtra Declares Drought In 265 Talukas; Opposition Seeks Direct Financial Aid For Farmers

Opposition leaders have sought direct financial assistance for farmers following Maharashtra's drought declaration covering 265 talukas | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 26, 2026: Maharashtra has declared drought in 265 talukas, but the Opposition says the move has come too late and is not enough. Now, the Opposition leaders are demanding direct financial assistance for farmers, saying concessions will not make up for the crop losses already suffered.

Opposition Seeks Direct Assistance

NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew, Rohit, on his social media handle X, said, “The announcement should have come much earlier.”

Citing relief measures like fee waivers and tax waivers is not enough, the NCP MLA demanded Rs 50,000 per hectare for farmers and Rs 25,000 in assistance to agricultural labourers.

In fact, Pawar Jr even warned of a statewide mass movement and agitation if the state fails to immediately launch substantial assistance.

Drought Declared In 265 Talukas

On Saturday, the state government declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, as dry conditions worsen across Vidarbha, Marathwada and other parts of the state.

Congress state president for Maharashtra, Harshvardhan Sapkal, claimed that direct financial assistance is what farmers are looking for, but that has not been announced yet.

According to the GR, immediate relief has been announced for nearly 74 per cent of the drought-affected areas of Maharashtra, and financial assistance for farmers will be decided only after crop-loss surveys are completed by the administration.

Opposition Steps Up Attack

As many in political corridors are comparing the current situation with the severe 1972 historic drought, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP, is upscaling its attack on the ruling Mahayuti (BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP) government for not adequately addressing the concerns of farmers.

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Shiv Sena UBT leader Aditya Thackeray urged the government to focus on implementation of the relief measures and ensure that every farmer receives the assistance. Thackeray Jr, who is on a tour of drought-affected Marathwada areas, further stated that both the state and Union governments should work together to provide better relief to the farming fraternity who have been facing crisis due to the El Niño effect.

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