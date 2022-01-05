Maharashtra: Decision to cancel all public events taken at NCP meeting, says Nawab Malik; watch video

At a meeting chaired by NCP chief Sharad Pawar with party ministers today, it was decided that all public events should be cancelled amid rising COVID-19 cases, NCP leader Nawab Malik said.

"Concerns have been raised as corona patients are increasing in the state. That is why the party has cancelled planned camps and public events," Malik said.

It was also decided that there should be no local body polls in Maharashtra in the absence of OBC seats, Malik said.

Further, it was decided that Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has been given the responsibility to fight the court battle over OBCs' political reservation, Malik said.

He clarified that it was the role of the party from the very beginning to hold elections without the political reservation of OBCs.

The party's member registration program for the upcoming elections was also discussed. Malik also stated that the party is preparing for the upcoming civic and local body polls in the state.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 01:17 PM IST