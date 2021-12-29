COVID-19: Amid rise in cases, will Maharashtra govt impose lockdown or strict curbs? Here's what health minister Rajesh Tope has to say

Even though the Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has not referred to L (lockdown) but warned that the state government will impose additional restrictions amid rapid increase in the COVID 19 and Omicron Variant cases in Maharashtra. Already, the government has prohibited gatherings of more than five people from 9 pm to 6 am and introduced curbs on weddings and public functions. Tope said the state government will announce the new curbs after the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon chair a meeting with the Task Force of COVID 19 and the public health department.

‘’We have to think of imposing restrictions to control crowds in public transport, wedding ceremonies,’’ he said. He further noted that, ‘’ Worrying to see the number of active cases increasing in the State. Mumbai's positivity rate is at 4%. If this goes above 5%, then we will have to think about imposing restrictions.’’

Tope said that active cases, which were 11,492 on Tuesday, may soon increase to 20,000. He further urged citizens to wear masks, maintain social distancing and get fully vaccinated.

Tope said that the state government is planning to administer vaccines to 15-18-year-old children in schools.

"We need to focus on the COVID-19 vaccination. We are planning to administer vaccines to 15-18-year-old children in school", he added.

The minister said that the government will step up efforts to increase the pace of vaccination and appeal the elected representatives to come forward in their respective areas to see that the eligible people are fully vaccinated.

Tope’s statement came on a day when the positive cases in Mumbai recorded 2510 covid cases which is the highest one-day surge in the city since May. Further, COVID 19 positive cases in Maharashtra were at 3,900 with 14,065 active cases as on today. The total number of Omicron Variant cases in the state on Wednesday rose to 252 after 85 new cases were reported today. Of which 99 patients have been discharged after their negative RT-PCR reports.

Tope’s hint also came a day after Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that a decision to close schools and colleges in the state would be taken after reviewing the situation for 15 days. "People need to stay masked up. The decision regarding school and college will be taken after looking at the situation for 15 days from now. This is anyway the holiday season. It is not a great idea to close down the campuses", he added.

Meanwhile, the Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi said,’’ Near certain we have an Omicron outbreak in Mumbai (Genomic needs to confirm it) cases. Doubling rate 1st wave 706 to 1367 days 12 days, second wave 683 to 1324 days 20 days, third wave 683 to 1377 four days.’’ However, he added, ‘’I do not think we need to go on a panic mode. But caution, responsible behaviour from public is needed.’’

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:48 PM IST