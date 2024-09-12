Maharashtra: DCM Ajit Pawar Announces Key Measures For Farmers, Including MSP Increases And Solar Energy Initiatives

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Picture

Mumbai: In a crucial meeting held at Mantralaya, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar unveiled significant measures aimed at benefiting the state's farmers. Pawar emphasized the commitment of both state and Central governments to ensure fair compensation for farmers' crops.

Key announcements included the Central government's intention to increase the minimum support price (MSP) for soybeans and cotton, and to permit their export. Additionally, a proposal to raise the MSP for sugarcane is under review. To combat insurance fraud affecting farmers, Central Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has adopted a firm stance, promising improvements soon.

The state aims to produce 11,500 megawatts of solar energy, which will facilitate daytime electricity for agricultural pumps. By the end of September, issues preventing eligible beneficiaries from receiving debt waiver benefits under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Honor Scheme will be addressed.

Pawar also revealed that a delegation of state ministers will meet with Central marketing, cooperation, and agriculture ministers to resolve pending issues and address farmers' demands.

The Central government has decided against banning onion exports and will allow exports of soybeans and cotton. Efforts are underway to ensure fair prices for these commodities. Additionally, the process to transfer funds under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, which faced technical delays, is nearing completion. Reviews are being conducted for farmers who received incorrect waiver amounts, and necessary adjustments will be made.

Central Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is engaged in discussions to improve crop insurance conditions, and talks with insurance companies are planned to find farmer-friendly solutions. Surveys are ongoing to assess crop damage caused by heavy rains during the Kharif season, with the goal of providing assistance to all affected farmers.

Pawar affirmed that the state government is proactive in addressing various farmer-related issues and will continue discussions with Central Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Chouhan on subsidies, MSPs, and export permissions. The process of distributing subsidies for agricultural infrastructure, including wells, irrigation systems, and equipment, is progressing, and funds have been allocated for increasing solar-powered agricultural pumps, he added.