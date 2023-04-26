 Maharashtra Day: Mumbai Police to ban flying activities around Dadar, impose section 144
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Day: Mumbai Police to ban flying activities around Dadar, impose section 144

Maharashtra Day: Mumbai Police to ban flying activities around Dadar, impose section 144

The order shall remain in force for 24 hours, with effect from 00.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs on May 1 unless withdrawn earlier.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Day: Mumbai Police to ban flying activities around Dadar, impose section 144 | File

The Mumbai Police announced on Wednesday that flying activities around Shivaji Park in Dadar have been prohibited ahead of Maharashtra Day on May 1.

Section 144 will be imposed

According to the Mumbai Police, Section 144 will be imposed for 24 hours and flying activities would be prohibited in the jurisdiction of Shivaji Park as there is a possibility of terrorist/anti-social elements trying to use the air space for breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility.

The order shall remain in force for 24 hours, with effect from 00.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs on May 1 unless withdrawn earlier.

Maharashtra Day celebrations

The order, which was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai, said that a large number of people are expected to gather for the Maharashtra Day celebrations and it is necessary that adequate security checks should be put in place to prevent unwanted activities around the Shivaji Park area in Dadar.

The order further said that no flying activity will be allowed in the jurisdiction of Mahim Police Station, Shivaji Park Police Station, Dadar Police Station, and Worli Police Station during Maharashtra Day on May 1, 2023.

Read Also
Mumbai Police announce diversions for Maharashtra Day parade; details inside
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Day: Mumbai Police to ban flying activities around Dadar, impose section 144

Maharashtra Day: Mumbai Police to ban flying activities around Dadar, impose section 144

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified youth found dead in a drain at Vashi; police probe on

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified youth found dead in a drain at Vashi; police probe on

NMMC undertakes activities to lower pollution in city under 'Navi Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan'

NMMC undertakes activities to lower pollution in city under 'Navi Mumbai Clean Air Action Plan'

Navi Mumbai: NMMT's contract worker, accident victim, gets monetary support from union

Navi Mumbai: NMMT's contract worker, accident victim, gets monetary support from union

Thane: Fire destroys makeshift godown in Mumbra, no casualty reported; watch video

Thane: Fire destroys makeshift godown in Mumbra, no casualty reported; watch video