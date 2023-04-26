Maharashtra Day: Mumbai Police to ban flying activities around Dadar, impose section 144 | File

The Mumbai Police announced on Wednesday that flying activities around Shivaji Park in Dadar have been prohibited ahead of Maharashtra Day on May 1.

Section 144 will be imposed

According to the Mumbai Police, Section 144 will be imposed for 24 hours and flying activities would be prohibited in the jurisdiction of Shivaji Park as there is a possibility of terrorist/anti-social elements trying to use the air space for breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility.

The order shall remain in force for 24 hours, with effect from 00.00 hrs to 24.00 hrs on May 1 unless withdrawn earlier.

Mumbai| On Maharashtra Day, a parade is organised in the Shivaji Park ground in Dadar and VIP movement will be there. Flying objects banned in the Jurisdiction of Shivaji Park and section 144 to be issued for 24 hours: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/tXRYccGPO1 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Maharashtra Day celebrations

The order, which was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai, said that a large number of people are expected to gather for the Maharashtra Day celebrations and it is necessary that adequate security checks should be put in place to prevent unwanted activities around the Shivaji Park area in Dadar.

The order further said that no flying activity will be allowed in the jurisdiction of Mahim Police Station, Shivaji Park Police Station, Dadar Police Station, and Worli Police Station during Maharashtra Day on May 1, 2023.

Read Also Mumbai Police announce diversions for Maharashtra Day parade; details inside