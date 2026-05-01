Maharashtra Day & Labour Day Celebrated In Dombivli With Strong Organ Donation Awareness Campaign |

Kalyan: Maharashtra Day and Labour Day were celebrated with enthusiasm and a strong social message at the Kavyitri Bahinabai Chaudhari Garden in Sunil Nagar Dombivli on Friday. The event organized through public contributions by the Kavyitri Bahinabai Chaudhari Garden Vyayam Samiti witnessed an overwhelming response to its organ donation awareness campaign.

The program commenced on a patriotic note with the Maharashtra Geet, performed by Sanika Gandhe and Madhuri Korde, along with students Ayush Tawde from Omkar International School and Mayank Shigwan from Royal International School, setting a vibrant tone for the event.

Several prominent dignitaries attended the occasion, including Milind Birade, President of Giants Group of Dombivli; senior office bearers Vijay Singh Pardeshi and Ramesh Yewale; former President Vinita Joshi; Dr. Ramesh Yewale; Prashant Pradhan; Sakshi Shastrakar; corporator Mandar Tavare; corporator Alkatayi Mhatre; and former corporator Pappu Mhatre.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries extended greetings on Maharashtra Day and Labour Day, while emphasizing the significance of organ donation as a noble and life-saving act. They also lauded the Vyayam Samiti for its consistent social initiatives and congratulated its members for their efforts.

Vikas Joshi, a committee member, highlighted the 35-year-long legacy of social service carried out by the Giants Group, while Krishna Somarde elaborated on the importance of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day.

The event was anchored by Prakash Shantaram Mane, a former corporator and representative from the office of MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde. The vote of thanks was delivered by Sanika Gandhe and Madhuri Korde.

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Citizens Step Forward for Organ Donation

A key highlight of the program was the active participation of citizens in the organ donation drive. Ajit Damle, Ganesh Thombre, Megha Thombre, and Vaishali Hire from Palava City voluntarily registered for organ donation, reflecting a growing sense of social responsibility among residents.

The event concluded on a patriotic high with slogans such as “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” “Jai Shivaji, Jai Bhavani,” and “Jai Maharashtra,” echoing across the garden. Hundreds of citizens attended the program, making it a grand success.

The success of the event was made possible through the dedicated efforts of Vikas Joshi, Krishna Somarde, Pradeep Pawar, Shashikant Honmode, Hemant Barskar, Fulchand Mali, Sharad Joshi, Pooja Supal, Geeta Nivalkar, Shweta Sharma, and Pratiksha Mane, among others.

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