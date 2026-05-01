KDMC Clerk Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹40,000 Bribe For Fire NOC; ACB Trap Triggers Panic Inside Kalyan Civic Body

Accused Bharat Patole |

Kalyan: In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a clerk from the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹40,000. The accused, identified as Bharat Patole, was caught red-handed inside the KDMC headquarters, triggering widespread commotion within the civic body.

Bribe Demanded for Fire NOC Clearance

According to officials the bribe was sought in exchange for facilitating a Fire Department No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a Marathi-medium school. The complainant, unwilling to pay the demanded amount, approached the ACB, which subsequently laid a trap. Patole was apprehended while accepting the bribe amount, confirming the allegations.

Sudden Raid Triggers Panic Inside KDMC

The surprise by the ACB created an atmosphere of anxiety and unrest within the KDMC headquarters. Several officials and staff members were seen scrambling as news of the spread rapidly across departments.

A Pattern of Corruption Raises Concerns

This incident adds to a growing list of corruption cases within KDMC. Previously, clerk Santosh Patane was caught accepting ₹1,500 for issuing a marriage certificate. Over time, as many as 48 officials — ranging from peons to senior officer's including Additional Commissioner Sanjay Gharat, Deputy Commissioner Suresh Pawar, Assistant Commissioner and Executive Engineer Sunil Joshi, Ward Officer Suhas Gupte, Ganesh Borade, Swati Garun, and Sharad Patil, have been implicated in bribery cases.

Investigation Underway

The ACB has registered a case against Patole and initiated further investigation. The recurring exposure of bribery cases has once again raised serious questions about transparency, accountability, and governance within the KDMC administration.

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