Ghodbunder Road Handed To TMC: Stringent Conditions, ₹2.5 Crore For Monsoon Repairs As PWD Transfers 10.5Km Stretch

In a significant administrative shift, the Public Works Department (PWD) has officially handed over the crucial stretch of Ghodbunder Road, extending from Kapurbawadi to Gaimukh, to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). | X @anushreejourno

Thane: In a significant administrative shift, the Public Works Department (PWD) has officially handed over the crucial stretch of Ghodbunder Road, extending from Kapurbawadi to Gaimukh, to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). This 10.5-kilometer section is a vital artery for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, handling heavy industrial traffic and thousands of daily commuters.

Administrative Handover and Conditions

The transition follows a proposal by the PWD and subsequent approval by the State Government. However, the handover comes with stringent conditions. The TMC is now solely responsible for:

Maintenance and Repair: All costs for upkeep must be borne by the municipal coffers without additional state grants.

Encroachment Control: The responsibility to keep the highway clear of illegal structures lies with the TMC.

Legal Liability: All pending and future court cases related to this stretch will be managed by the corporation.

Urgent Repairs and Concreting Plans

Recognizing the imminent arrival of the monsoon, the TMC has sanctioned a fund of ₹2.5 crore for immediate flyover repairs and pothole filling. While the service roads are currently undergoing concreting, the flyovers—notoriously prone to damage during rains—require urgent intervention.

Thane Municipal Commissioner and City Engineer Prashant Sonagra confirmed the development, noting that beyond immediate repairs, the administration is considering a long-term plan to concretize the approach roads to all flyovers over the next year to provide a permanent solution to the recurring pothole menace.

Historically, this road was developed by the MSRDC in 2000 on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis. With the toll collection period ending in February 2021, the management has transitioned from PWD to the TMC, placing the financial and logistical burden of this high-traffic zone directly on local governance.

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