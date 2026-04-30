Maharashtra Day 2026: Traffic Curbs In Mumbai's Dadar Tomorrow For Shivaji Park Parade, Advisory Issued; Check Details

Maharashtra Day 2026: Traffic Curbs In Central Mumbai Tomorrow For Shivaji Park Parade, Advisory Issued; Check Details |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police issued a comprehensive traffic advisory for central Mumbai on May 1 in view of the Maharashtra Day parade scheduled at Shivaji Park in Mumbai's Dadar. The restrictions will be in effect from 6 am to 12 noon, with multiple road closures, diversions and parking regulations announced to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Road Closures Announced

According to a Times of India report citing the advisory, Keluskar Road (North and South) will remain completely closed to vehicular traffic, except for authorised vehicles. Additionally, SK Bole Road will operate as a one-way stretch from Siddhivinayak Junction towards Portuguese Church Junction. Entry of vehicles will also be restricted on Swatantraveer Savarkar Road between Siddhivinayak Junction and Yes Bank Junction.

To manage traffic flow, diversions have been planned across key junctions. Vehicles travelling from Siddhivinayak Junction towards the western suburbs via Veer Savarkar Road will be required to turn right at the junction, proceed along SK Bole Road, take a left at Portuguese Church, and continue via Gokhale Road, Gadkari Junction, LJ Road and Raja Bade Chowk.

Similarly, traffic movement from Yes Bank Junction towards Siddhivinayak Junction will not be permitted. Instead, motorists will be diverted via Pandurang Naik Road, Raja Bade Chowk, LJ Road, Gadkari Junction and Gokhale Road towards South Mumbai.

No-Parking Zones Announced

Authorities have also imposed strict no-parking zones on Keluskar Road (North and South), Pandurang Naik Road and NC Kelkar Road between Gadkari Chowk and Kotwal Garden. Vehicles found parked in these areas are likely to be towed.

Designated parking arrangements have been made for official vehicles, including those belonging to police and civic bodies such as the BMC and PWD. These will be accommodated at Veer Savarkar Smarak Hall, Vanita Samaj Hall, Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool and Kohinoor PPL in Dadar.

The ceremonial parade will commence from Shivaji Park Ground via Gate No. 5 and follow a fixed route covering Keluskar Road (North), C Ramchandra Chowk, Veer Savarkar Road, and Keluskar Road South, before concluding at Narali Baug.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have urged commuters and pedestrians to avoid the affected routes during the restricted hours and follow on-ground instructions. Those without authorised vehicle passes have been advised to park at the BMC-operated Kohinoor parking lot in Dadar to prevent inconvenience.

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