Maharashtra Day 2026: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Outlines Roadmap For State's First $1 Trillion Economy

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Outlines Roadmap For State's First $1 Trillion Economy |

Mumbai: Marking the 67th Maharashtra Day, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday outlined an ambitious roadmap for the state’s all-round development, focusing on economic growth, digital transformation, and inclusive progress.

Economic Vision

Addressing a public gathering, Shinde expressed confidence that Maharashtra will emerge as the country’s first $1 trillion economy. He noted that the state is already a leading manufacturing hub and the top destination for foreign direct investment. Major infrastructure projects such as the Samruddhi Expressway, metro networks, and coastal road developments are accelerating growth, and the state is poised to compete globally within the next two to three years, he said.

Highlighting development , Shinde pointed to the expansion of a 337-km metro network and improved connectivity across Ghatkopar, Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan. Initiatives like pod taxi systems and coastal roads are expected to ease congestion and enhance urban mobility.

Digital Governance

On governance, he said administrative reforms have ushered in a digital transformation, with collector offices adopting 100% digital operations. Over 160 Grampanchayat have been connected to service centres, offering more than 1,000 citizen services, including over 5,500 doorstep services under the “government at your doorstep” initiative.

In agriculture, the state is promoting modern farming techniques alongside conservation of traditional seeds to boost productivity and farmers’ income. In healthcare, Shinde highlighted the rollout of HPV vaccination for girls, doorstep medical services for around 1,500 patients, and expanded access to healthcare for lakhs of citizens. The government has also approved 12 new dialysis centres under the “Healthy Village” campaign.

Education and Skills

Focusing on education and skills, he said students are being provided opportunities to visit premier institutions like ISRO. Initiatives such as “Pink Rooms” aim to ensure a safe learning environment for girls, while skill development programmes are creating employment opportunities for youth. Under Mission Lakshmi, around 900 sportspersons have been supported.

Shinde also underlined women empowerment through schemes like “Ladki Bahin,” which has boosted confidence among women and encouraged participation in small businesses.

On the occasion of International Workers' Day, he praised workers’ contributions, stating that Maharashtra’s growth is built on their hard work.

He further announced environmental targets, including planting 300 crore trees by 2047, with an annual target of one lakh plantations. A fund of Rs 400 crore has been allocated for irrigation, and citizens were urged to conserve water amid El Niño concerns.

Calling for participation in the country’s first digital census, Shinde appealed to citizens to cooperate by submitting information online. Reaffirming the government’s commitment, he said, “Development—not politics—is our core agenda,” and pledged to maintain the pace of progress in Maharashtra.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/