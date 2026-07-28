Maharashtra Cyber Uncovers 500+ Handles Behind AI-Driven Disinformation Campaign During CJP Protests | Chatgpt

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber has identified more than 500 social media profiles allegedly involved in a coordinated cross-border disinformation campaign during the ongoing nationwide protests related to Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Officials said the manipulated content included digitally enhanced crowd visuals, synthetic voice generation, cloned audio, and altered videos falsely attributed to public figures.

The office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, said it continuously monitors the digital ecosystem, including social media platforms, to detect unlawful online content that could impact national security. It said a dedicated technology-assisted monitoring and enforcement drive was launched using large-scale Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT), metadata examination, behavioural analysis, and forensic examination of AI-generated and deepfake content. It said, technical analysis indicated the involvement of anti-social elements operating from outside India, particularly from Pakistan and certain Middle Eastern countries. Maharashtra Cyber said it immediately initiated legal action and identified objectionable posts and handles across Instagram, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

According to the agency, technical assessment revealed that around 100 accounts were being operated from outside India. Further forensic analysis found that more than 140 posts and profiles contained AI-generated or AI-assisted content.

Maharashtra Cyber has urged citizens to “Pause, Verify, and Share Responsibly”, and to verify the authenticity of messages, images, and videos through official government sources.

Meanwhile, the Shivaji Park police have intensified their investigation into 17 FIRs registered over the CJP protest, summoning the accused and recording their statements.