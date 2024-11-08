Maharashtra Cyber Registers FIR Against E-Commerce Platforms For Selling T-Shirts Glorifying Gangsters

Maharashtra Cyber files FIR against e-commerce platforms for selling gangster-glorifying T-shirts | File Photo

Mumbai: On November 7, Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR against multiple e-commerce platforms and sellers for selling T-shirts that glorify gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi and Dawood Ibrahim. The Maharashtra Cyber Department filed the FIR under Sections 192 (incitement), 196 (promoting enmity), and 353 (public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

A Cyber Police officer stated that listings on popular e-commerce sites like Flipkart, AliExpress, Tshoper, Teeshopper, Etsy and others depict these gangsters as cultural icons, downplaying the serious crimes associated with them.

According to Maharashtra Cyber Cell, T-shirts with images and slogans idolizing criminals pose a significant threat to public order and social values. These products are not merely pieces of clothing; they serve as tools for spreading messages that promote crime and violence. A Cyber Department official explained that by portraying individuals like Bishnoi and Ibrahim in a normalized light, these platforms undermine social values and potentially encourage the youth to idolize figures involved in illegal activities.

The officer added that as part of the investigation, the Cyber Department is working with e-commerce platforms to ensure that such content is immediately removed and that strict controls are placed on future listings.

Authorities emphasized the importance of digital platforms in upholding ethical and legal standards, urging e-commerce companies to take strong measures to prevent the sale of harmful or controversial merchandise. Maharashtra Cyber Department also warned that similar action would be taken against any other platforms hosting content that glorifies criminal activities or undermines social welfare, Said Officer.