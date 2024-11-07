'Daddy's Home': E-Commerce Websites Sell Donald Trump's Quirky T-Shirt After His Big Win In US Election 2024

Donald Trump merchandise | Image: Etsy

President-elect Donald Trump has been the talk of the town, not just because of his big comeback in the 2024 U.S. presidential election but also the viral memes being circulated on social media. Adding to the humorous content online is a funny T-shirt featuring a Donald Trump image with a White House backdrop and 'Daddy's Home' text in the pink colour, being sold on a popular e-commerce site.

Donald Trump merchandise | Image: Etsy

Etsy, an American-based e-commerce company, is selling the 'Daddy's Home Cute Shirt,' which is now becoming popular on their site. According to the brand's website, Donald Trump's quirky t-shirt is priced at the sale for Rs 733+.

Many customers have left comments on the page. One wrote, "Can't wait to wear these to Disney." Another stated, "It is really cute. The colour is not as vibrant as the picture but it is still beautiful."

Additionally, there are many items, including mugs, buttons, and t-shirts, featuring Donald Trump figure and funny texts are also being sold on the site.

Read Also As Donald Trump Wins, Old Video Of His Doppelganger Selling Kulfi In Pakistan Goes Viral

Donald Trump merchandise | Image: Etsy

Barron Trump viral merchandise

Apart from Donald Trump, his younger son, Barron Trump, has also been getting a lot of attention. At 18, Barron recently enrolled at New York University's Stern School of Business and has become a major topic of interest, especially among Gen Z. His older brother, Eric Trump, even called Barron "the most watched bachelor in the world."

Barron Trump merchandise | Image: Etsy

Now "Barron Trump" merchandise is being sold on popular e-commerce sites like Amazon and Etsy. Although Barron is far too young to run for president (the minimum age is 35), some people are already imagining a future where he might take on the role.

He’d be eligible to run in 2044, and sellers are cashing in on the idea with T-shirts, mugs, buttons, and pins showing Barron's face alongside the years "2044" and "2048" with slogans like "Barron Trump For President 2044."