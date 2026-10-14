Maharashtra Cyber Police Warn Of Mule Account Scams, Urge Citizens To Be Cautious Of Easy-Money Offers

Cyber police have cautioned citizens against sharing banking details or allowing others to use their accounts for suspicious transactions | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: The Maharashtra Cyber police have issued an advisory for citizens, warning them against mule account scams. A mule account is a bank account used by cybercriminals to receive, hold and forward fraudulent money, turning an innocent account holder into an unwitting criminal, the advisory stated.

How The Mule Account Scam Works

Explaining how the scam happens, the advisory states that the scam process typically occurs in five distinct phases: “Initially, the victim receives a message or call from the scammers offering quick money through a job, a lucrative commission, or a ‘work from home’ setup with no investment. The victim is then asked to share the bank account details or open a brand-new bank account at their request, often under the guise of an ‘instant loan in minutes’ requiring no documents.”

“Cybercriminals actively use the victim's account to receive and move stolen or fraudulent money. The money is then quickly layered across multiple accounts, digital wallets, or fake businesses, and is ultimately withdrawn in cash or online. And since the victim's name is tied to the financial trail, your bank account is frozen, and you face immediate legal action for money laundering,” the advisory stated.

How Citizens Can Be Tricked

Warning how citizens can be used unknowingly by the scammers, the advisory states: “The victim may fall into a trap of scammers by accepting tempting, unverified offers for easy income. The victim is lured into sharing their KYC details or giving account access to someone else ‘for a few days’. The victim is induced by scammers to allow them to use their account, thinking it’s legitimate.”

How To Protect Yourself

Never share your personal bank details, UPI PIN, OTPs, or net banking passwords.

Verify credentials and thoroughly check official sources before trusting any job offer or financial firm.

Avoid opening suspicious links, files, or attachments received via SMS or messaging apps.

Keep your bank account and personal mobile devices completely secure.

Also Watch:

Police helpline: If anyone suspects they have been targeted or their account has been compromised, immediately contact the national Cyber Helpline by calling 1930 or report the incident directly at the official government portal, mhcyber.gov.in.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/