Maharashtra Cyber police uncover WhatsApp cloning racket while probing loan app cases

The Maharashtra Cyber Crime department, while investigating the ongoing cases involving loan apps, has discovered a new racket, where cybercriminals can install WhatsApp on their phones using mobile numbers registered with other people. The advantage is that when these WhatsApp accounts are used for criminal activity, the police land up at the wrong person's doorstep while the actual criminals continue their activities.

Earlier this month, the Cyber police had started investigations against Happy Loans, a loan app registered in Gujarat, after a Mulund resident registered an FIR against its recovery agents.

The victim was getting messages on WhatsApp, in which the recovery agents were threatening to tell all his contacts that he was a rapist. The police traced the number from which the messages were being received and, to their surprise, found that it was registered to a vegetable seller from Dhule.

“We brought in Gawli for inquiries and he turned up with local political representatives in tow, who demanded to see what proof we had. We showed them the messages sent from his number and Gawli placed his cell phone on our desk. It was a basic model which did not even have WhatsApp,” an officer with the Maharashtra Cyber department said.

The police went on to trace and apprehend the five actual perpetrators from Karnataka and arrested them on Sunday, after which the racket was uncovered.

“According to what we have gathered so far, the accused install WhatsApp on their smartphones and enter random numbers into the registration form. WhatsApp sends a 'One Time Password (OTP)' to the customers to verify their identity and the fraudsters succeed in getting this OTP by a variety of methods, like posing as bank or government officials and asking the original users for the OTP. Once they have it, they activate the WhatsApp account and use it for criminal activities,” Superintendent of Police Sanjay Shintre, Maharashtra Cyber Crime Department said.

The entire system works on fluke, with the fraudsters getting lucky if the actual owner of the mobile number is using a basic model with no apps. In Gawli's case, the police suspect that his ignorance and lack of technological knowledge may have worked in the fraudsters' favour, who might have obtained his OTP.

“We have started inquiries to find out more about this racket and to check how long it has been active,” Shintre added.

The modus operandi, however, is hardly a new one. A similar racket had started a few years ago where cybercriminals would log into other people's WhatsApp accounts from different handsets, by tricking them into sharing OTPs.

Once the cybercriminals logged in, the original users were logged out and the WhatsApp accounts would be held to ransom.