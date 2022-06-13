Mumbai: Man lodges complaint after loan sharks threaten to 'invite contacts to his funeral'

File

A 37-year old Malad resident has lodged a complaint with the police stating that after he had taken a small amount of loan from a mobile loan app, the loan recovery agents threatened him to repay the loan money, else they will call each person in his contact list and would tell them that the victim had passed away and will ask those in the contact list to attend his funeral.

According to the Kurar police, the complainant is a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Kurar, Malad (E) and works at a club in Chembur. As per the victim, since he was in need of some money, he was surfing on the internet about loan apps. On May 5, the victim came across an app and downloaded it on his phone.

The victim shared his identity card details, bank details and a photograph on the app. The app showed that a Rs 3000 loan has been sanctioned, however, only Rs 1500 got credited in the victim's bank account. The said loan was supposed to be repaid by June 10. On June 09 onwards, the victim started receiving messages asking him to repay the loan, police said.

"The recovery agents in their messages threatened the victim that they are in the possession of his contact list and if he would not repay the money, then they would call every in the contact list and would inform them that the victim has passed away and request them to attend his funeral and tarnish his image," said a police officer.

The accused also shared with the victim his obscene morphed image. Harassed with this, the victim approached the police and got a criminal complaint lodged in the matter. The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, punishment for criminal intimidation and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource.