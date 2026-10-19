Maharashtra Cyber Police Register FIR Over Alleged Online Stalking & Harassment Of Comedian Sharon Verma

Maharashtra Cyber Police Register FIR Over Alleged Online Stalking And Harassment Of Comedian Sharon Verma | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber has registered a First Information Report (FIR) over alleged online stalking and harassment of stand-up comedian Sharon Verma, who rose to popularity after participating in the comedy show India’s Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina.

According to Maharashtra Cyber, Verma approached the agency with a complaint against an individual who allegedly used multiple Instagram accounts to repeatedly send her unsolicited romantic messages despite her unwillingness to engage in such communication. The repeated messages allegedly amounted to harassment and an intrusion into her personal privacy.

FIR registered, technical probe launched

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Nodal Cyber Police Station, Maharashtra Cyber, under Sections 78, 79 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Maharashtra Cyber subsequently launched a technical investigation to identify the person allegedly responsible for the online harassment.

As part of the probe, notices were issued to Instagram seeking details of the accounts allegedly used to send the messages. Investigators analysed Internet Protocol (IP) logs and other technical information to trace the origin of the communications and establish the identity of the person involved.

Accused identified during investigation

The investigation led to the identification of the accused as Phannendra Balkrishna Pamarti, 34, a resident of Bengaluru, Karnataka. He was subsequently brought in for questioning in connection with the case.

During the proceedings, the accused was issued a stern warning against engaging in further online stalking, harassment or unwanted communication with the complainant. A notice was also served on him under the applicable legal provisions.

Read Also Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections On October 23 Set For Fierce Contest As 182 Candidates Vie...

Maharashtra Cyber issues harassment warning

Maharashtra Cyber has cautioned citizens that repeatedly sending unsolicited messages, making persistent unwanted romantic advances and using multiple or alternate social media accounts to stalk or harass someone may attract criminal liability.

The agency stated that social media platforms must not be misused to invade personal privacy or disregard an individual's boundaries, adding that complaints involving persistent online harassment, particularly against women, would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Also Watch:

Citizens urged to report cybercrime

Maharashtra Cyber has urged people facing online stalking, threats or harassment to preserve relevant digital evidence and report incidents through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in or approach the appropriate law enforcement authorities. The agency reiterated its commitment to addressing cybercrime through technical investigation, digital forensics and appropriate legal action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/