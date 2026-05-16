Maharashtra Cyber Orders Google, Apple To Remove Ola, Uber, Rapido Bike Taxis Over Illegal Operations Without Permits | LinkedIn

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on app-based bike taxi services, Maharashtra Cyber has directed Google Play Store and Apple Store to remove platforms such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, alleging that they are operating illegal bike taxi services in the state without valid permissions. The cyber police have issued a notice under Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, warning of strict legal action if the directions are ignored.

Action follows complaint from Transport Minister Sarnaik

The action follows a complaint from the office of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who raised concerns over unauthorised bike taxi operations in Maharashtra. According to officials, these platforms are allegedly running bike taxi services without approvals from the transport department and in violation of provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Maharashtra Cyber, which has been designated as the nodal agency to issue such notices, said the services pose serious risks to passenger safety.

In the notice sent to Google, authorities highlighted concerns including lack of proper driver verification, inadequate insurance coverage, weak emergency response systems and risks related to women’s safety. The agency also flagged reckless driving by bike taxi operators as a growing public safety issue.

DIG Shintre expects early positive response from Google

Maharashtra Cyber warned that since these companies conduct business in India, they are required to follow Indian laws. Deputy Inspector General Sanjay Shintre stated in the notice that an early and positive response was expected from Google and other intermediaries.

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