Maharashtra Cyber Helps Delhi Police Rescue Elderly Woman From Digital Arrest Scam After ₹27 Lakh Loss | AI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber’s real-time technical analysis helped Delhi Police rescue an elderly woman who was allegedly being targeted in a digital arrest scam after she had transferred around ₹27 lakh to cyber fraudsters. The timely intervention prevented her from transferring more money, while the technical investigation was underway in a separate ₹3 crore digital arrest fraud case in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

₹3 Crore Fraud Under Investigation

According to Maharashtra Cyber, its technical team was assisting the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police in tracing the money trail in a case involving a 74-year-old woman who had allegedly been cheated of approximately ₹3 crore.

During the investigation, the team examined a Layer-1 mule account through which nearly ₹89 lakh of the defrauded amount had been traced. The analysis revealed a fresh RTGS credit of ₹14 lakh from another individual through UCO Bank, raising suspicion that another person could be falling victim to the same cyber fraud network.

Maharashtra Cyber Traces Sender

Maharashtra Cyber immediately initiated backward tracing of the transaction and issued an urgent notice to UCO Bank to obtain the sender’s Know Your Customer (KYC) details. The examination established that the sender was a woman residing in New Delhi.

Further analysis suggested that the woman was potentially being subjected to an ongoing digital arrest scam and could be at risk of transferring more money to the fraudsters. Acting swiftly, Maharashtra Cyber alerted the Delhi Police on October 13, 2026, and shared relevant transaction details and technical intelligence. Delhi Police subsequently traced and rescued the elderly woman. An FIR is being processed in connection with the case.

Timely Intervention Prevents Further Losses

The investigation revealed that the woman had already transferred approximately ₹27 lakh to the fraudsters. However, the timely detection of the suspicious transaction and coordination between the two police agencies helped disrupt the alleged fraud and protect her from further financial losses.

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The incident highlights how real-time financial transaction analysis and inter-state coordination can help detect active cyber frauds beyond the scope of an existing investigation. A probe into the ₹3 crore fraud in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar thus led to the identification and rescue of another suspected victim in Delhi.

Maharashtra Cyber has cautioned citizens, particularly senior citizens, against digital arrest scams in which fraudsters impersonate police officers, investigating agencies or government officials and threaten victims with arrest or legal action to extort money.

The agency reiterated that there is no legal procedure called “digital arrest” in India. No legitimate law enforcement agency arrests individuals through video calls or demands money to prevent arrest or legal proceedings. Citizens have been advised not to panic, share sensitive banking details or transfer money in response to such threats. Anyone who suspects cyber fraud should immediately contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.

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